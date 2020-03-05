|
TAYLOR Robert "John" passed away peacefully at Great Western hospital on February 22nd aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, a much loved father of Darran and Simon. A former Director of Gowrings of Newbury and Horncastle Ford, Reading until he retired. Funeral Service at Kingsdown Crematorium, Swindon on Wednesday 18th March at 2:15pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brighter Futures registered Charity (1050892) c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough, SN8 1LH. Tel (01672) 512444
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020