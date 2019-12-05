Home

BAINES. Roger passed away peacefully on 23rd November 2019 at Great Western Hospital. Much loved husband of Vivienne, Father of Andrew and Graham and Grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his Family and friends. The funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December at 3pm. Family flowers only but if desired donations to Parkinsons U.K. c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berks. RG14 1HA. Tel. 01635 522210.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019
