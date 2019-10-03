Home

Roger Charles (Gunner) Holmes

Roger Charles (Gunner) Holmes Obituary
HOLMES Roger Charles (Gunner). On the 20th September 2019 passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading aged 75 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife Lesley, daughters Karen and Anna, son Jamie, grampy to Daniel and Sean, great grandchildren and grand dogs Daisy and Rupert, Family and friends. Funeral service at St. Marys church, Thatcham followed by Thatcham Cemetery on Thursday 10th October at 12 noon. Flowers only maybe sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 3, 2019
