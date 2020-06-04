Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
12:00
West Berkshire Crematorum (Private)
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger McGUIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger George McGUIRE

Add a Memory
Roger George McGUIRE Obituary
McGUIRE Roger George suddenly but peacefully passed away at the North Hampshire Hospital Basingstoke on 14th May 2020, after a short illness, aged 81 years. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Carole, daughters Ginny and Tracy and all his family and many friends. Private service at West Berkshire Crematorum on Friday 12th June at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Dogs Trust may be made via Roger's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -