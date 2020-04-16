Home

SMITH Ron sadly passed away at Roseland Parc Nursing Home, Cornwall on 7th April aged 89 years. Now reunited with his beloved Grace. He will be deeply missed by all his family, second wife Yvonne, sons and daughters, Jackie, Chris, Penny, Jonathan and Terry and their partners. All his grandchildren, Paul, Mark, Zoe, Zara, Hannah, William, Katharine, Jade, Abbie , Kane, Mia and his 7 great grandchildren. Private cremation due to the current restrictions a memorial service will be held later in the year for all his family and friends both in Cornwall and Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020
