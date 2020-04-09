|
SMITH, RONALD. On Tuesday, 7th April, 2020, peacefully at Roseland Parc Nursing Home, Tregony. Ron, aged 89 years, of Veryan, Cornwall. Beloved husband of Yvonne. Loving father to Jackie, Terry, Penny, Chris and Jonathan. A private service will take place in the Kernow Chapel, Penmount Crematorium, Truro, Cornwall. Donations in memory of Ron to benefit Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, c/o: L. J. Tregunna Funeral Directors, 49, Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 3DB. Tel: 01872 273568.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020