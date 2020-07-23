Home

Rosaleen "Roz" (Ward) ROBINSON

Rosaleen "Roz" (Ward) ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON Rosaleen "Roz" (née Ward), sadly passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 9th July 2020 aged 78 years. Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma to husband Barry, sons David, Peter and Steven and Granddaughters Carey, Caitlin and Edie. Also much loved Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Friend. There will be a family attended funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium please contact the family for further information. Charitable donations in Roz's memory if desired can be made to the Thames Valley and Chiltern Air Ambulance Trust c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on July 23, 2020
