Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
15:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary GOLDNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary GOLDNEY

Add a Memory
Rosemary GOLDNEY Obituary
GOLDNEY Rosemary sadly passed away on 10th November 2019 at Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 91 years. A loving wife she will be missed by her husband Gerald and all other family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in Rosemary's memory if desired to be made to the Rosemary Appeal at West Berkshire Community Hospital c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -