|
|
GOLDNEY Rosemary sadly passed away on 10th November 2019 at Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 91 years. A loving wife she will be missed by her husband Gerald and all other family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in Rosemary's memory if desired to be made to the Rosemary Appeal at West Berkshire Community Hospital c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019