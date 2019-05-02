Home

Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:15
West Berkshire Crematorium
Rosemary "Mo" WOOLFORD

Rosemary "Mo" WOOLFORD Obituary
WOOLFORD on 27th April 2019 Rosemary (Mo) passed away peacefully with her family beside her at the Great Western Hospital. A much cherished wife of Bob and mum of Simon and Sharon, mum-in-law of Karen and Richard, loving nan of Kay, Josh, Leigh and Becci. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 16th May at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired in memory of Mo are for The Tuesday Burchett Club c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
