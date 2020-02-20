Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Roslynn KNIGHT

KNIGHT Née Street Roslynn Mary. We are all deeply saddened to announce that Roz passed away peacefully at home in Banbury on February 8th, aged 60. Roz was born in Hungerford and educated in Hungerford and Newbury. She was a beloved mother to Craig and Rebecca, loving wife to Steve, devoted daughter to Valerie and the late Ron and dearly missed sister of Ruth. We would like to thank the outstanding service and amazing care that the first response paramedics gave her. Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Monday, 2nd March at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to the RSPCA and RNLI may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or viawww.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020
