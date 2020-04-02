Home

SANDFORD Rowena 'Beryl' Passed away peacefully on 19th March aged 88. A loving Mum to Michael, Robert and Jackie. A wonderful Nan, Great Grandmother and a special friend to many, she will be sadly missed. A thanksgiving service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Beryl may be sent to Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors 28 Mulfords Hill, Tadley RG26 3JE. Telephone enquiries 01189 821111 contributions will be divided between Beryl's favourite charities.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020
