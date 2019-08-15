Home

PEDLEY, On Sunday 4th August, Roy peacefully passed away surrounded by his family aged 90 years. A devoted husband to Rosemary, loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be so sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at 12noon on Tuesday 20th August at the West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham. Family flowers only with donations if desired to the Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 15, 2019
