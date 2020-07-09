|
PEPPITT on 30th June, Roy passed peacefully away at the Argyles Nursing Home aged 88 years. Devoted husband of Sheila, father of Stephen, Simon, Nick and David, loving grandfather of Kimberly and Edward. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Church of the Ascension, Burghclere on Tuesday 14th July. Family flowers only but donations in his memory if desired to a charity of your choice. All enquiries to R C Smallbone Funeral Directors tele: 01635 40536.
Published in Newbury Today on July 9, 2020