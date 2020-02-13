|
TIDEY Ruth Mary (Atkinson) passed away peacefully on 24th January 2020 surrounded by her family. Treasured memories of a much-loved Mum, Granny, Wife, Sister, Aunty and Friend to all who knew her. Forever loved and never forgotten. A celebration service will take place at St marks church, Cold Ash, on Tuesday 25th February at 13.00. Please wear colour. No Flowers please instead donations in memory of Ruth may be made in the church or payable to Cancer Research UK and sent to c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020