GALGEY, Seno, passed away at home with her family at her side. Reunited with husband John. Much loved mum, nanna, great grandmother and sister. Seno will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Due to COVID 19, family only to attend the funeral service. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Seno to Cancer Research UK may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020