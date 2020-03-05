|
Rawlings Sheila Mary. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 22nd February 2020, aged 70 years, after a short illness. Beloved wife of Brian. Much loved mum of Philip and Rachel and to Pratiksha and Jon and a loving granny of Jack and Lucy. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her funeral service will be held in Long Barrow Ceremony Hall, Harbour View Crematorium, Randalls Hill, Lytchett Minster BH16 6AN on Monday 16th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be divided between Marie Curie and Macmillan Caring Locally may be made on line at www.tapperfuneralservice.co.uk
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020