ROBERTS, Sheila, (nee Wetherall) on 24th May, Sheila quietly passed away at Broadmead Rest Home. A much loved mother to Ken, Kevin and Stephen, (deceased), a lovely nan and great nanny, who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 12 noon. Donations in her memory if desired to Cancer Research UK. Family flowers only please to Thatcham Funeral Care, 31A Church Gate, The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HX
Published in Newbury Today on June 13, 2019