KOGER, (Hamilton) Shelia Kathleen, Passed away peacefully on 27th March. She Will be deeply missed by her Daughters Janice and Penny and her sons Ian and David, her Grandchildren and Great grandchildren and Great , great Grandchild. Along with her extended family and Friends. Funeral will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 27th April. Donations in Shelia's memory can be made if desired to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020