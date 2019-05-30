Home

PARFITT. Shirley Joy passed peacefully away on the 14th May aged 82 years. A wonderful mum, nan and great nan. Now reunited with John. Shirley will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place on 14th June at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o Tuner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury. Berkshire RG14 6DB. Telephone enquires 01635 41615
Published in Newbury Today on May 30, 2019
