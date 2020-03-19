Home

RUTTERFORD Sonia Maureen, passed peacefully away on Monday 9th March 2020 at St Thomas Care Home, Basingstoke. Much loved wife of Richard (Dick), mother to Christopher, Kathryn, Mandy and Jane and a cherished grandmother to her eleven grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Private funeral only, however a memorial service to celebrate Sonia's life will be held at a later date. If people wish to make a donation to an Alzheimer's charity or the R.S.P.C.A in place of flowers, then they can be made c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE.
