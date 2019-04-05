|
Carpenter. Stanley (Stan) passed away peacefully at home on 17th March 2019, aged 87 years. Husband of Eileen, father to Linda, Richard, Christine, Janice, Gareth and his daughter and son-in-laws . Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019