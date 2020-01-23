Home

Stanley MEAGROW

MEAGROW Stanley George Henry, Sadly passed away on 8th January 2020 aged 91 years. Devoted husband to the late Josie. Loving dad to Mark and Paula, Grandad to Gemma, Callum, Ross, Dan and Tom and father-in-law to John and Suzanne. Sadly missed by all those who knew him. Funeral Service to take place at Shaw Chapel on 3rd February at 12pm. Flowers welcome and/or donations in Stan's memory made payable to Alzheimer's Research and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 23, 2020
