Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen CUMMINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen CUMMINGS

Add a Memory
Stephen CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS Stephen., On 16th December 2019 Steve passed away at home, aged 64 years. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 10th January at 2.15pm. No flowers please but donations to benefit the residents of Audrey Needham House may be made via Steve's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques payable to A2 Dominion Group may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -