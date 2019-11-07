|
|
POCOCK Steven sadly passed away on 28th October 2019 aged 65 after a short illness in John Radcliffe Neuro ICU surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sue and much loved brother, uncle and great uncle. Steve's funeral will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church, Chieveley on Monday 11th November at 11.30. All are welcome. Flowers welcome or donations in Steve's memory to Oxford Hospitals Charity c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019