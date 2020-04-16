Home

SAINSBURY Stuart (Stu-pot) sadly passed away on 1st April 2020 aged 57. Much loved son of the late Tony and Phyllis. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Robert, Andrew, Anthony their partners, his many nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews their families and all at Elliott House which we give special thanks to for all the love, care and attention they gave until the end. He will be remembered with a smile. A private burial will take place with family and a celebration of Stuart's life will be held later in the year. We have set up www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Stuart Sainsbury and any Donations would be appreciated for a memorial in the garden at Elliott House if desired. Coop Funeralcare 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020
