FISHER Sue passed away suddenly at home on 30th September 2019 aged 64 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Celebration of Sue's life will take place in the Chapel at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 18th October at 11.15am followed by a private burial at St Bartholomew's Churchyard Oare Hermitage. Family flowers only please, but donations in place can be made to Swings & Smiles and may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019