Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sue LOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue LOCK

Add a Memory
Sue LOCK Obituary
LOCK on 26th December Sue passed peacefully away after a brave battle against illness aged 72. A loving and devoted wife to Alan, much loved mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only please and bright colours to be worn. Donations in memory of Sue if desired are for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -