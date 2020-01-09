|
LOCK on 26th December Sue passed peacefully away after a brave battle against illness aged 72. A loving and devoted wife to Alan, much loved mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only please and bright colours to be worn. Donations in memory of Sue if desired are for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020