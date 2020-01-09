|
CHIVERS Susan. On 19th December 2019, Sue passed away in the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Derek, much loved mum, grandma and sister, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at St Nicolas' Church Newbury on Friday 17th January at 12:00 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the British Lung Foundation may be made via Sue's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020