Dykes Sylvia passed away peacefully on Monday 25th November 2019 aged 91. A dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church Kingsclere on Tuesday 10th December at 3pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or payable by cheque to: Alzheimers Society or Dementia UK and sent c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019