HILL. Sylvia Mary passed away peacefully on the 18th March, aged 72 years. Cherished sister to Eilleen, now lovingly reunited with her dad, mum and darling brother Geoff. Sylvia was loved by so many people and fought her battle with smiles and laughter to the very end. The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday the 17th April at West Berkshire Crematorium at 1.30pm. Sylvia loved bright colours so please wear something bright in her memory. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Basingstoke Hospital Ward E1 or Newbury Dogs Trust c/o Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury Berkshire RG14 6DB Telephone enquiries 01635 41615
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019