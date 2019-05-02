|
|
NEATE Sylvia Patricia May passed away on Monday 15th April 2019 aged 75. A wonderful lady who will be sadly missed. Wife of William, mother of John, Andrew, Mark and Melissa and nan to 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 9th May at 3:00pm. Family flowers only, donations to the Dogs Trust or Royal Berks Charity in Sylv's memory may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019