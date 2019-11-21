Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:45
Newbury Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia TINKLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia TINKLER

Add a Memory
Sylvia TINKLER Obituary
TINKLER. Sylvia Margaret passed away peacefully aged 85 on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at the Argyles Care Home with her daughter by her side. Dearly loved wife of Nat, mum to Alan and Joanne, grandma to Helen, sister, sister-in-law, and auntie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and forever in our hearts. A service of thanksgiving will be held at Newbury Methodist Church at 11.45 a.m. Friday 29th November. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Parkinson's Society or Newbury Family Counselling Service c/o R.C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -