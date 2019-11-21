|
|
TINKLER. Sylvia Margaret passed away peacefully aged 85 on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at the Argyles Care Home with her daughter by her side. Dearly loved wife of Nat, mum to Alan and Joanne, grandma to Helen, sister, sister-in-law, and auntie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and forever in our hearts. A service of thanksgiving will be held at Newbury Methodist Church at 11.45 a.m. Friday 29th November. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Parkinson's Society or Newbury Family Counselling Service c/o R.C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019