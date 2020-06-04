Home

BROWN Terry (Terence) sadly passed away on 28 May at home after a short illness. Loving husband to Jo, much loved Son-in-law of Margaret, Brother-in-law to Rose, Hayley and the late Julie and Uncle will be sadly missed by all. Family cremation to take place 10th June at West Berks Cremetorium. Donations if you wish to Bowel Cancer UK may be made via Terry's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020
