LITTLE Terry, age 70, passed away on 19th November 2020 in London, following a severe stroke he had in April. Terry was a loving father, dog-daddy, friend, and neighbour. Terry was born in Newbury and still has family in Lambourn, but moved to London 'as a nipper'. Youngest son of Alfred and Ethel Little, brother of Georgie, he grew up in a house full of love. Terry was a hard worker, his jobs ranged from selling fruit and veg on a stall to driving a double-decker. In retirement, he was generous with his time, spending his days running errands for his loved ones and doting on his dog. If you knew Terry and would like details of his funeral or to share your memories of him, visit terrysfuneral.com
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 3, 2020