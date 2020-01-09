|
WASDEN Terry, passed away peacefully at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading on 22nd December 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved, missed by his wife Heather, sons, Jeremy and Fraser and their families and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 2.00pm. No flowers please but donations if desired for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance or BloodWise may be made via Terry's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020