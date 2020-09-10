Home

LARKCOM, Thomas "Tom" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 26th August 2020 aged 68 years after a courageous fight with cancer. Much loved husband, father, grandfather and father in law. Tom with his twinkle in his eye and cheeky smile will be greatly missed by all who met him. Due to restrictions the funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Tom for Cancer Research UK or Royal Berks Charity-West Ward, can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A.B. Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672. The Funeral will be on the webcast live, please call A B Walker for the password.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 10, 2020
