LAW Thomas. On 7th November 2019, Tom passed away peacefully at home, aged 39 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 25th November at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Bowel Cancer UK may be made online via Tom's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019