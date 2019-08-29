|
|
KNIGHT Tina, passed away suddenly at home on 10th August aged 78 years. A much loved Mum, Nanny and Great Nanny, she will be missed by all her family and friends. The celebration of her life will be at Basingstoke Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 2pm. Please wear colourful clothes. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made online at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or by cheque to 'Dementia UK' or 'The Stroke Association' c/o Howe& Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019