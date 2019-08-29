Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tina KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Tina KNIGHT Obituary
KNIGHT Tina, passed away suddenly at home on 10th August aged 78 years. A much loved Mum, Nanny and Great Nanny, she will be missed by all her family and friends. The celebration of her life will be at Basingstoke Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 2pm. Please wear colourful clothes. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made online at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or by cheque to 'Dementia UK' or 'The Stroke Association' c/o Howe& Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.