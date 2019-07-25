|
COLLINGWOOD, Tony aged 80 has died. Was a wonderful husband to Lynne for 28 years. Tony and Lynne owned St Johns Post Office otherwise known as The Football Shop ( SAFC ) also known for customer services. After fifteen years Tony and Lynne retired to Redwood House Hungerford. Tony's funeral has already taken place in his home town Easington, Co.Durham. Lynne would like to invite all family and friends to a memorial service. Please phone Lynne on 01488 685346 for details as soon as possible.
Published in Newbury Today on July 25, 2019