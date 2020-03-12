|
PRENTIS On 6th March Tony passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Jo, devoted father to Paul and Kathryn, loving father in law and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Thanksgiving Service to be held at St Lawrence's Church, Hungerford on Tuesday 24th March at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory if desired, to Newbury Cancer Care and St Lawrence's Church, Hungerford c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020