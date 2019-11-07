Home

SCARLETT on 16th October, Tony passed peacefully away at the Great Western Hospital aged 85 years. A dearly loved brother and uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 12.45 p.m. No flowers please, but donations in his memory if desired to Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal (Hungerford) c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019
