Thursday, May 23, 2019
15:00
Kingsdown Crematorium
BATEMAN. Trevor sadly passed away on 23rd April 2019, aged 77 years. A loving brother to Paul and sister-in-law Jenifer, he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Funeral to be held at Kingsdown Crematorium, Swindon on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 3pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only. There will be a donation collection at the crematorium in memory of Trevor. Donations after the funeral may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019
