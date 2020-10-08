|
PARSONS Trevor John. Passed away On 22nd September 2020, At the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all his Family and friends. Private funeral service. Family flowers please but donations if desired for the Dogs Trust Newbury and the English Setter Rescue Association may be made online via Joseph's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 8, 2020