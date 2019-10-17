|
|
PANTING, Val passed away peacefully on 11th October 2019 aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Basil, loving Mother to Colin, Nigel, Jeff, Billie, Lynne and Jo, and dearly loved by her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be very sadly missed by all of her many family and friends. The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Kingsclere on Wednesday 30th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Please wear bright colours. Donations, if desired, can be made online atwww.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or by cheque to 'Naomi House and Jacksplace' c/o Howe & Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019