Painter Valerie Ann. Sadly passed away on 5th January 2020 aged 72 years. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at St Mary's Church, Burghfield at 10.30am. Family flowers only or donations for the Salvation Army Reading Central. All enquiries via Miles and Daughters Funeral Directors, Isabella House, 498 Reading Road, Winnersh, RG41 5EX Tel: 0118 979 3004
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 23, 2020