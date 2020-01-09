|
DAVIES Valerie passed away peacefully at Thatcham Court Care Home on Monday, December 23rd, aged 86. Born December 12th, 1933, in Ebbw Vale, South Wales she grew up in nearby Beaufort Hill. As an adult she lived in Aldermaston, Baughurst, Silchester and West Street, Tadley. After graduating from Swansea University, she married Brian. They moved to Baughurst where he took up a scientific position at AWRE (AWE) and Val became a teacher at The Shrubbery Girls School in Basingstoke. She later moved on to The Hurst School in Baughurst where she spent the rest of her career teaching English and French, finally as Head of Modern Languages. Val was preceded in death by her loving husband Brian. She leaves 4 children, Stephen, Della, Phillip and Geoffrey. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren (soon to be 6). A service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 12 o'clock. All friends and relatives are welcome. Flowers are also most welcome.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020