KING Valerie passed away on 16th September 2019 in the Duchess of Kent Hospice. Loving wife of the late Peter King. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by her daughters Melanie and Luisa, granddaughters Monika and Natalie, sister Doll and all her relatives and friends, both here and in Germany. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church Hermitage on Monday 7th October at 2:00pm followed by interment at Hermitage Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 26, 2019