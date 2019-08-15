|
|
O'DONOHUE Valerie, passed away peacefully in hospital on 10th August 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Alan, much loved mum to Nicola, devoted nan to Ella and mum-in-law to Neil, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The celebration of Val's life will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 12:45pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Hedgehog Bottom may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 15, 2019