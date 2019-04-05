Home

BUTLER. Victor John "John" On 16th March 2019 at The Great Western Hospital, Swindon, aged 86 years. Beloved husband to June, a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Parish Church, Great Bedwyn on Wednesday 3rd April at 12 noon. Please wear something you are comfortable in. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to support The Old School Surgery, Great Bedwyn and Dementia UK may be sent c/o: Alexandra Winchcombe, Thomas Free and Sons 01672 512110.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
