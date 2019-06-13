Home

Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:15
West Berkshire Crematorium
Violet CULLEY

Violet CULLEY Obituary
CULLEY Violet "Vi" sadly passed away peacefully at home on 2nd June 2019 aged 78 after many years of illness and being cared for by her family. Loving wife to Tony, dearest mum to Julie and Theresa, beloved grandma to Ben and Rebecca, mother-in-law to Terry and Lee, she will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place on 24th June 2019 at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only but donations in Vi's memory can be made payable to Crossroads and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on June 13, 2019
